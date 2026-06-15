Why do Americans call football ‘soccer’

Interestingly, the word ‘soccer' was born in England.

The story begins in the late 19th-century, where a trend of shortening words emerged among the students of the University of Oxford. A word would be abbreviated, and the sound ‘er’ or ‘ers’ would be added to the end to create a new word.

Following the establishment of the formal rules by The Football Association in 1863, the sport was officially known as Association Football. Oxford students first shortened ‘Association’ to ‘Assoc,’ which eventually evolved into ‘soccer.’