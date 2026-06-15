Why do Americans call football ‘soccer’
Interestingly, the word ‘soccer' was born in England.
The story begins in the late 19th-century, where a trend of shortening words emerged among the students of the University of Oxford. A word would be abbreviated, and the sound ‘er’ or ‘ers’ would be added to the end to create a new word.
Following the establishment of the formal rules by The Football Association in 1863, the sport was officially known as Association Football. Oxford students first shortened ‘Association’ to ‘Assoc,’ which eventually evolved into ‘soccer.’
Similarly, a nickname called ‘rugger’ was also created from ‘rugby football,' though it did not survive long.
When Britain embraced ‘Soccer’
While many modern British supporters cringe at the term, ‘soccer’ was once a perfectly standard word in the United Kingdom.
British newspapers used the term freely when reporting on England’s historic shock defeat to the United States in the 1950 World Cup. Even Sir Alf Ramsey, England’s legendary World Cup-winning manager, used the word in his autobiography.
Perhaps most tellingly, when England lifted their only World Cup trophy in 1966, ‘soccer’ appeared frequently in newspaper headlines. The term remained embedded in British culture for decades. The popular television show Soccer AM only went off the air in 2023.
Why ‘soccer’ stuck in the US
The primary reason ‘soccer’ remained the dominant term in the United States was to avoid confusion. In the US, ‘football’ refers to American football, the high-impact sport played with an oval ball, which reigns supreme in popularity.
To distinguish between the two, Americans stuck with the British-born ‘soccer,’ and over time, it became the established name for the world's most popular game. Meanwhile, in Britain, ‘football’ gradually regained its status as the sole name for the sport, and ‘soccer’ was cast aside as a foreign intruder.
Not just an American thing!
Contrary to popular belief, “soccer” is not used only in the United States. It is also used in countries such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, South Africa, and Japan.
However, even in these countries, both ‘soccer’ and ‘football’ are often used interchangeably.
One game, many names
While the passion for the sport remains universal, its name is a linguistic kaleidoscope. In Spanish, it is fútbol. In German, fußball and in French, le foot.
As the world prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, the ‘football vs. soccer’ debate is bound to resurface. But history offers a clear reminder that the word’s roots lie in Britain, not across the Atlantic.
So, the next time a fan claims ‘soccer’ is an American invention, you can confidently remind them that the term is actually as British as a cup of tea.