Man caught up in arms case for 22 years because of namesake, fails to travel to Saudi Arabia

I had just returned home after work and taken my daughter into my arms 4 November 2025. At that moment, the police arrived in the yard to arrest me. I knew it was that old arms case. I showed the police the previous documents. The people around also came forward, saying that I was not the accused in that case.

But the police did not listen to anyone. They handcuffed me and took me to the outpost. After spending a night at the Dohar police station, I was sent to the central jail.

Inside, I was shattered. I couldn't eat. I would lie down, thinking why, despite committing no crime or injustice, I had to remain in jail month after month! I would cry. Other inmates would console me, offering comfort. During this time, I missed my daughter's face the most.