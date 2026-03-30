UK Museum hosts exhibition by Bangladeshi artist Soma Surovi Janat, supported by British Council
In a first for a Bangladesh-based artist, a solo exhibition by Soma Surovi Jannat is being held at the Ashmolean Museum, the UK’s oldest public museum and the University of Oxford’s leading art and archaeology institution.
The exhibition opened on March 28 as part of the fifth edition of the Ashmolean NOW series, launched in 2023, which invites contemporary artists to create new work inspired by the museum’s historical collections.
Created following her residency at the Ashmolean in 2023, the exhibition, ‘Soma Surovi Jannat: Climate Culture Care’ presents Surovi’s paintings and drawings that explore the relationship between natural disasters and social inequalities. Drawing inspiration from the Sundarbans forest and the Ashmolean’s collection of art and antiquities, her work reflects on environmental challenges, the deep interconnectedness of nature and humanity, and people’s responsibility toward the environment. The exhibition serves as a powerful reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by many communities.
Curated by Professor Mallica Kumbera Landrus, the Ashmolean’s Keeper of Eastern Art and curator of South Asian Art, the exhibition features around 40 objects including various works on paper, a 30-foot-long scroll, and an ephemeral drawing that the artist will complete directly on the wall of the gallery space. Professor Landrus has also authored an exclusive, illustrated, 112-page catalogue to accompany the exhibition.
Maarya Rehman, Deputy Director Bangladesh, British Council, said: ‘At the British Council, we support artists and cultural professionals around the world to pursue their ambitions and realise their potential. It is a proud moment for us as Soma Surovi Jannat’s debut solo show in the UK, and the first solo exhibition by a Bangladesh based artist in a UK museum, marks an important milestone. Soma Surovi Jannat’s work shares the richness of Bangladesh’s cultural heritage and adds a powerful voice to global conversations on environment and identity.’
The majority of works in Climate Culture Care, all created between 2023 and 2025, were influenced by the artist’s encounters and research during her residency at the Ashmolean, Oxford, during which she explored symbolic aspects of the collection. Through this exploration, the artist calls for collective action against the climate crisis, emphasising the interconnectedness of global ecological issues and the necessity of a sustainable, more equitable future, and urges viewers to confront these pressing issues directly.
Xa Sturgis, Director of the Ashmolean Museum, said: ''We hope and anticipate that this exhibition, unique in its scope and approach, will stimulate discussions around Bangladesh and its contemporary art, as we celebrate the country’s 55th anniversary this year. These discussions around South Asian art history, shared socio-political interests, historical narratives and connections to contemporary issues and concerns, allowed for and enabled rich and informed encounters with our collections.''