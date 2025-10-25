Most powerful passport holders still need visas in some countries

Passports of some countries are so powerful that their citizens can travel to most parts of the world without obtaining a visa in advance.

At present, Singapore’s passport tops this list as its holders enjoy visa-free access to 193 destinations worldwide. However, there are still certain countries where Singaporean citizens must obtain a visa beforehand.

One of the most well-known compilers of the global passport power ranking is the London-based firm Henley & Partners, a consultancy specialising in investment migration.

The company has been publishing this index for the past 20 years.

According to its website, the index is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and measures how many destinations a country’s passport allows its holders to enter without a prior visa or with visa-free/visa-on-arrival privileges.