The struggles and challenges of clubs outside Dhaka

Those who are associated with various clubs or organisations at universities face various challenges, especially financial crisis to implement good ideas.

Spending days and nights on campus, organising programmes while neglecting their meals, returning home, body racked with fatigue and heart full of confidence—that's normal!

Reality can sometimes be quite complex, especially for universities outside Dhaka.

Despite all good intentions, many events may not materialise as planned. Brilliant ideas often falter simply due to a lack of sponsorship.

For clubs outside Dhaka, organising major events often equates to facing an overwhelming test. Securing sponsors or patrons is quite challenging. It becomes a norm to cut costs, reduce the scale of events, and personally fund part of the budget.