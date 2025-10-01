Dhaka house of Zamindar Jotindra Kumar still stands

Dhaka Municipality began its journey in 1864. It started work like constructing and repairing roads, sewerage systems, supplying drinking water, and garbage removal. At this time, the railway and waterway systems improved considerably.

Communication between Dhaka and various cities, including Kolkata, was established via the Buriganga River. For this improvement in this communication system, the city's perimeter also started to expand.

Settlements sprung up in new areas. Sutrapur, Lalbagh, Wari, and Narinda began to develop. However, Farashganj, located on the bank of the Buriganga River, was already bustling because it was the trade centre for French merchants. Before the English arrived in this region, the French, Portuguese, Dutch, and Armenians had their dominance.