Things to know about ovulation and pregnancy

Ovulation is a subject of reproductive health that is often surrounded by myths, unverified information and fiction. While there are factors beyond ovulation that can help in getting pregnant, ovulation plays an important role in successful conception. Not knowing about your fertile window, tracking and predicting ovulation days can be challenging for desirous couples to get pregnant.

Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and Co-Founder of Indira IVF explains it all:

What is ovulation?

Ovulation is a part of the reproductive cycle when the egg is released from ovary of the dominant follicle into the fallopian tube. When the egg is fertilized by a sperm, an embryo is formed in the fallopian tube which later travels to the uterus developing further into fetus. In the case where the egg isn’t fertilized by a sperm, it disintegrates and sheds along with the uterine linking during menstruation.