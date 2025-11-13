Qiddiya City: Saudi’s new wonder awaits Bangladeshi travellers

Beyond the thrills, Qiddiya will also serve as a cultural and artistic hub. The Performing Arts Centre, dramatically positioned along the Tuwaiq mountains, will host concerts, theatre performances, and festivals year-round, celebrating both Saudi and global culture.

For Bangladeshi travellers, Qiddiya means the opportunity to experience world-class entertainment in an Islamic-friendly, family-oriented environment, reflecting shared values of culture and togetherness.

Why Qiddiya should be on every Bangladeshi traveller’s radar

1. Proximity and ease

Located just 40 minutes from Riyadh, Qiddiya is easily accessible via expressways and an upcoming high-speed rail link. With daily flights from Dhaka to Riyadh, weekend or short-stay trips are both realistic and convenient.

2. Authentic halal hospitalityQiddiya’s hospitality remains authentically Arabian—offering 100% halal cuisine, family-friendly venues, and a sense of cultural familiarity. From shawarma to biryani, the culinary experience will feel comfortingly close to home.

3. Beyond spiritual travel and business

Traditionally, Bangladeshis have travelled to Saudi mainly for Umrah, or business. Qiddiya introduces a new dimension—leisure tourism—focused on recreation, family bonding, and cultural exploration.

4. Adventure for all budgets

The city’s range of attractions caters to diverse budgets, from free public parks and cultural events to premium theme parks and resorts—ensuring families, couples, and solo travellers can design experiences to match their preferences.