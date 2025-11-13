Qiddiya City: Saudi’s new wonder awaits Bangladeshi travellers
For Bangladeshi travellers seeking a destination that combines faith, festivity, and futuristic wonder—Qiddiya City is ready. From the thrill of Falcon’s Flight to the serenity of the Tuwaiq cliffs, from halal dining to warm Arabian smiles—Qiddiya invites Bangladesh to play, dream, and discover.
Saudi is shaping a bright new future, and at the centre of this transformation stands Qiddiya City, the world’s first purpose-built destination dedicated to the Power of Play - the belief that joyful experiences, creativity, and exploration can inspire people, unlock potential and transform lives.
Spanning approximately 376 square kilometres on the edge of Riyadh’s majestic Tuwaiq cliffs, Qiddiya is being developed by the Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) and is planned to open for tourists by the end of the current year. Once fully operational, it is projected to attract about 48 million visitors annually, creating more than 50,000 jobs in hospitality, retail, and creative industries. The city aims to become a global capital for entertainment, sports, and culture. and a defining symbol of Saudi’s new era of transformation.
For visitors from Bangladesh, Qiddiya represents more than a new travel spot; it’s a gateway to the ultimate Arabian experience and future of Halal hospitality.
The city where play comes to life
Imagine a city that celebrates life through excitement, creativity, and shared experiences. Qiddiya brings together 25 distinct districts, each designed around a different form of recreation, from theme parks to motorsport arenas and art venues.
Six Flags Qiddiya City
The largest Six Flags Park in the world, featuring 28 rides including Falcon’s Flight, set to be the world’s longest, tallest, and fastest roller coaster. For Bangladeshi adventure-seekers, it promises an unmatched adrenaline rush.
Aquarabia Water Park
Saudi’s first and biggest water park will feature over 20 attractions across themed zones. With family cabanas, wave pools, and record-breaking slides, it’s an ideal spot for families and honeymooners seeking comfort and privacy.
Dragon Ball Theme Park
Anime fans will find their dream world here—the first-ever Dragon Ball-themed Park, bringing Goku’s legendary adventures to life across immersive zones inspired by the original series to Dragon Ball Super.
Qiddiya Speed Park & Motorsport Complex
Motorsport lovers will discover a world-class race circuit and The Blade, a 20-story-high viewing structure overlooking the track. The Mercedes-AMG World of Performance will further fuel the excitement through interactive racing experiences.
A cultural and creative heartbeat
Beyond the thrills, Qiddiya will also serve as a cultural and artistic hub. The Performing Arts Centre, dramatically positioned along the Tuwaiq mountains, will host concerts, theatre performances, and festivals year-round, celebrating both Saudi and global culture.
For Bangladeshi travellers, Qiddiya means the opportunity to experience world-class entertainment in an Islamic-friendly, family-oriented environment, reflecting shared values of culture and togetherness.
Why Qiddiya should be on every Bangladeshi traveller’s radar
1. Proximity and ease
Located just 40 minutes from Riyadh, Qiddiya is easily accessible via expressways and an upcoming high-speed rail link. With daily flights from Dhaka to Riyadh, weekend or short-stay trips are both realistic and convenient.
2. Authentic halal hospitalityQiddiya’s hospitality remains authentically Arabian—offering 100% halal cuisine, family-friendly venues, and a sense of cultural familiarity. From shawarma to biryani, the culinary experience will feel comfortingly close to home.
3. Beyond spiritual travel and business
Traditionally, Bangladeshis have travelled to Saudi mainly for Umrah, or business. Qiddiya introduces a new dimension—leisure tourism—focused on recreation, family bonding, and cultural exploration.
4. Adventure for all budgets
The city’s range of attractions caters to diverse budgets, from free public parks and cultural events to premium theme parks and resorts—ensuring families, couples, and solo travellers can design experiences to match their preferences.
For Bangladeshi travellers seeking a destination that combines faith, festivity, and futuristic wonder—Qiddiya City is ready. From the thrill of Falcon’s Flight to the serenity of the Tuwaiq cliffs, from halal dining to warm Arabian smiles—Qiddiya invites Bangladesh to play, dream, and discover.
Travel tips for Bangladeshi visitors
• Best time to visit: October to March for pleasant outdoor weather.
• With any type of visa Bangladeshi travellers can now perform Umrah.
• Transport: Taxis, rental cars, and tour buses operate from Riyadh directly to Qiddiya.
• Accommodation: A range of hotels and resorts—from luxury to family-friendly—are being developed within Qiddiya City.
• Dress code: Modest and respectful attire is advised, though Saudi has become more relaxed for international visitors.
• Language: English is widely spoken; learning a few Arabic greetings adds a personal touch.
For more information, one can visit: https://www.visitsaudi.com/en/stories/saudi-s-3-largest-projects