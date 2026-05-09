Century-old British-era Northbrook Hall in Dhaka set to reopen after major restoration
Renovation work on the historic Lalkuthi (Northbrook Hall), a 152-year-old British-era architectural heritage site, has reached its final stage and the building is expected to reopen soon.
Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Superintending Engineer (Civil) and Project Director of the Lalkuthi Renovation Project Rajib Khadem told BSS that restoration work on the red-brick structure began in 2023 and has now been largely completed.
"The work has been completed after almost three years. Some decorative work related to the red-brick architectural features is still remaining," he said.
He said the building had long been neglected and was even used as a godown. "Furniture and books from the British period were found in a deteriorated condition. The DSCC later took the initiative to restore the site," he added.
Khadem said special care was taken to preserve the original structure. "Skilled workers experienced in traditional architectural conservation were engaged. Special materials were used to protect the walls from fungus. The building has been restored close to its original form," he said.
He also said rare books from the colonial period have been preserved. "We are planning to reopen Johnson Hall as a library for visitors and researchers. Work is underway," he added.
Plans are also in place to install interpretive signboards to highlight the site's historical significance.
Lalkuthi is located on the bank of the Buriganga River at the junction of Farashganj and Shyambazar, opposite Sadarghat Launch Terminal (Lalkuthi Ghat). Artificial fountains installed in front of the building have enhanced its appearance.
Professor Nasir Ahmad of the History Department at Jagannath University said the building was constructed in 1874 to commemorate the visit of then Governor-General of India, George Baring Northbrook.
"It was inaugurated on 25 May, 1880 and named Northbrook Hall by Dhaka's elite. It hosted meetings and formal gatherings of colonial officials and prominent citizens," he said.
He added that the structure was later converted into a library in 1882, and Johnson Hall was added as a clubhouse.
"The library initially had a small collection, which grew to over 10,000 books within a few years. Books were also brought from England in 1887," he said.
Prof Ahmad further said that on 7 February, 1926, a certificate of honour welcoming poet Rabindranath Tagore was read at the venue on behalf of Dhaka Municipality and the People's Association.
He added that the library declined during the Pakistan period and suffered major losses during the Liberation War.
Visitors have expressed renewed interest following restoration work. Jannatul Adnin, who visited from Rampura, said she discovered the site through social media.
"The place is more beautiful in reality than in pictures, though traffic congestion is an issue," she said.
Jagannath University student Hasan Sajib said the site is attractive for photography and leisure. "Each corner is uniquely designed. It would be better if visitors could access the interior of the building," he said.