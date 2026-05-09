Century-old British-era Northbrook Hall in Dhaka set to reopen after major restoration

Renovation work on the historic Lalkuthi (Northbrook Hall), a 152-year-old British-era architectural heritage site, has reached its final stage and the building is expected to reopen soon.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Superintending Engineer (Civil) and Project Director of the Lalkuthi Renovation Project Rajib Khadem told BSS that restoration work on the red-brick structure began in 2023 and has now been largely completed.

"The work has been completed after almost three years. Some decorative work related to the red-brick architectural features is still remaining," he said.

He said the building had long been neglected and was even used as a godown. "Furniture and books from the British period were found in a deteriorated condition. The DSCC later took the initiative to restore the site," he added.