Travel abroad on a low budget: Key tips for smart travelers

Getting from the airport to the hotel can be one of the first major expenses after arriving in a new country. Airports in most cities are located some distance from the main city. Taking a taxi or private car can increase the cost further. Depending on the country, the expense can range from Tk 3,000 to Tk 15,000.

It is therefore better to plan the route from the airport to the hotel before travelling. Some cities have airport metro services, while others offer buses or shuttle services. These options can get travellers into the city at a much lower cost than taxis.

Some hotels also offer free or paid airport transfer services. Travellers can check whether such a service is available when making a hotel reservation.