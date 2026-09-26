Travel abroad on a low budget: Key tips for smart travelers
Sometimes, it is possible to travel abroad at a cost close to what one might spend on a trip to Cox’s Bazar or Sajek. However, doing so requires advance planning. From planning the trip to returning home, being mindful of a few things can significantly reduce the cost of travelling abroad. How much you can save depends on factors such as your travel plan, timing, destination and bookings.
Besides travel agencies, travellers can also check offers from online travel agencies, or OTAs, such as GoZayaan. Discounts are sometimes available on these platforms through cards issued by different banks and financial institutions. International booking platforms such as Trip.com also offer ticket deals from time to time. However, before making transactions in foreign currency, it is important to check the relevant bank rules and regulations governing foreign currency use in Bangladesh. At present, bank approval is required to purchase tickets costing more than $300.
Visa processing
A visa is an important consideration when travelling abroad. Visa applications for many countries have to be submitted through designated agencies. For some countries, however, applicants can apply online themselves or submit applications at designated visa centres.
For countries where self-application is allowed, travellers can apply themselves after learning the required documents and procedures. This can help save on agency service charges.
However, visa requirements vary from country to country. There is plenty of related content available on YouTube, and AI tools can also provide a general overview of the process. For the actual application, however, applicants should always follow the latest instructions issued by the relevant embassy, consulate or official government visa website.
From the airport to the hotel
Getting from the airport to the hotel can be one of the first major expenses after arriving in a new country. Airports in most cities are located some distance from the main city. Taking a taxi or private car can increase the cost further. Depending on the country, the expense can range from Tk 3,000 to Tk 15,000.
It is therefore better to plan the route from the airport to the hotel before travelling. Some cities have airport metro services, while others offer buses or shuttle services. These options can get travellers into the city at a much lower cost than taxis.
Some hotels also offer free or paid airport transfer services. Travellers can check whether such a service is available when making a hotel reservation.
Hotel booking
One of the easiest ways to reduce hotel costs is to compare prices across different platforms in advance. Online platforms such as Booking.com, Agoda and Trip.com allow travellers to compare prices, locations, facilities and guest reviews of hotels in the same area.
Booking a hotel about a month before the trip can help travellers find options within their budget. However, a hotel should not be selected solely on the basis of price. Its location should also be considered. Choosing a cheap hotel far outside the city can result in additional daily transportation costs that may outweigh the savings on accommodation.
Therefore, choosing a hotel near public transport and with easy access to tourist attractions can help reduce the overall cost of the trip.
Tickets for tours and attractions
Travellers often need to buy separate tickets for tourist attractions, museums, rides and day tours abroad. In some cases, booking online in advance can offer discounts. Combo packages covering multiple attractions may also be available at lower prices.
Platforms such as Klook offer tour, attraction and ride packages in various destinations. However, before booking, it is advisable to compare the price with that listed on the attraction’s official website. Travellers should also check what is included in the package, the cancellation policy and whether there are any additional charges.