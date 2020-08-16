Cox’s Bazar sea beach, hotels-motels reopen for tourists tomorrow

Prothom Alo English Desk
Cox`s Bazar sea beach.
Cox`s Bazar sea beach. Photo: UNB

Sea beach, tourist spots, hotels and motels in Cox’s Bazar municipality area will reopen on a limited scale for tourists from Monday after about a five-month closure due to COVID-19 pandemic, reports BSS.

“Tourism and relevant businesses in Cox’s Bazar municipality area will be allowed to reopen from tomorrow (17 August) maintaining the health guidelines strictly,” said deputy commissioner of Cox’s Bazar M Kamal Hossain.

District administration’s tourist cell took this decision at a meeting recently.

Advertisement

In consultation with the members of the tourist cell, the administration has prepared guidelines and health directives in line with the government’s instructions to ensure safety of tourists.

The local administration in cooperation of the tourist cell will monitor the implementation of the guidelines. Action will be taken if anyone violates the instructions.

Advertisement

All hotels, motels and tourist spots remained closed from 18 March as per decision of the committee formed following the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Over 470 hotels and motels, around 2,000 food outlets, tourism-based business houses and thousands of workers in the sector remained almost idle since 18 March.

More News

US, Canada to extend ban on non-essential travel

A woman walks with her luggage as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, at New York’s JFK International Airport in New York, US, 15 May 2020.

Social distancing Canadians eye new sight as Americans crowd

Canadian tourist boat Hornblower, limited under Ontario's rules to just six passengers amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, 21 July 2020.

Bangladesh slips two places in Henley Passport Index 2020

Bangladeshi passports

Contactless vacations within driving distance the new choice

Contactless vacations within driving distance the new choice