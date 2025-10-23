Riyadh to Saudi Red Sea: The playground of new luxury
Saudi, the Heart of Arabia, is ushering in a new era of luxury—where the sophistication of Riyadh meets the serene allure of the Saudi Red Sea. From lavish cityscapes to serene coastal retreats, the country represents elegance, innovation and the enduring magic of Arabian hospitality. It is indeed the dawn of a new era, where Arabian luxury finds its finest expression.
For Bangladeshi travelers, this is a wonderful opportunity — Riyadh is now alive with a festive spirit unlike any other. The capital city has transformed into a vibrant hub of celebration. Wherever you go, the air is filled with joy and excitement.
For those seeking spiritual fulfillment, there’s an added blessing — the opportunity to perform Umrah either before or after exploring Riyadh. It is a unique “two-in-one” experience found nowhere else on Earth. Furthermore, travelers can now perform Umrah with any type of Saudi visa, making the journey doubly fruitful.
The beauty of boulevard Riyadh city
Riyadh, the country's dynamic capital city, is the first chapter in this unfolding story of sophistication. Boulevard Riyadh City is the heart of this change - a sparkling destination where high fashion, fine dining and cultural immersion collide.
Lined with luxury boutiques, restaurants and live entertainment venues, it exudes the rhythm of a city that has embraced the future whilst keeping its roots firmly grounded in heritage. Here, guests stroll under glowing arches, attend open-air concerts and savor flavors that span the continent - all in a carefully crafted urban oasis.
Riyadh season: The beat of celebration
Riyadh's energy is at its highest during Riyadh Season, Saudi's flagship festival that turns the capital into a grand stage for art, fashion, and entertainment. It features 14 different themed zones - from Boulevard World to Boulevard City to Kingdom Arena and Al Suwaidi Park- each offering a combination of concerts, designer showcases, international cuisine and immersive attractions.
For those who value exclusivity, the Riyadh Season Premium Pass offers VIP access, private lounges, and curated luxury experiences. Fashion enthusiasts will be drawn to Boulevard Runway, where pop-up boutiques and live runway previews showcase both local and international designers.
The biggest highlight of this year’s event was the presence of two British fashion powerhouses — Stella McCartney and Vivienne Westwood. Vivienne Westwood’s collection, true to her legacy, showcased the bold spirit of British punk fashion, while Stella McCartney closed the festival with her signature sustainable luxury creations, leaving audiences in awe. This fashion extravaganza is testament to Riyadh’s rise as a fashion capital.
Where hospitality meets magnificence
Hospitality in Riyadh has reached new heights. The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh, Fairmont Riyadh, and Four Seasons Riyadh are currently offering tailored Riyadh Season packages that invite guests to immerse themselves in rich Islamic heritage and culture, savor exceptional halal cuisine, traditional Saudi hospitality and experience world-class comfort, entertainment and cultural spectacles.
Guests can begin their day with a rejuvenating spa treatment, enjoy a chauffeured shopping spree through Boulevard Riyadh City, and unwind with a live concert or a candlelit dinner under the stars of the desert. These experiences capture the grandeur and changing face of Saudi: international in quality yet imbued with a spirit of grace and hospitality.
From desert sands to coral shores
For those who wish to roam beyond the cityscape, head west towards the glistening expanse of the Saudi Red Sea, where nature and luxury meet in phenomenal harmony. Here, the sound of waves replaces the sound of city lights, and sustainability mingles with splendor.
The Saudi Red Sea's rising resorts redefine the meaning of barefoot luxury: private villas surrounded by coral reefs; eco-conscious design framed by Desert Mountains; and experiences designed to honor both environment and elegance.
The spirit of saudi elegance
Together, Riyadh and the Saudi Red Sea represent the duality of the Saudi experience: cosmopolitan and contemporary, yet soulful and timeless. Luxury in Saudi not just about opulence – it also about telling a story through design, hospitality and nature.
As this new era of refinement unfolds, one thing becomes evident - Saudi's luxury renaissance is not just a transformation of place, but a transformation of spirit. From the capital's lighted avenues to the peaceful coral bays of the Saudi Red Sea, the country offers an invitation: to explore, to indulge and to be inspired by the harmony between heritage and modern grandeur.
For those wishing to discover the best of Saudi visit https://www.visitsaudi.com/en for the latest updates, travel inspiration, and experiences.
*Sk Saifur Rahman, Feature Writer, Lifestyle Journalist.