Nadir on the Go unexpectedly finds thousands of Bangladeshis in Seychelles

Prothom Alo :

Do you face additional challenges when travelling abroad with a Bangladeshi passport? I often see you raising questions on social media about visa complications in different countries.

I spend almost half the year arranging visas for different countries. Even as I am speaking to you now, I am emailing three embassies to ask when I can expect to receive my visas. I have been waiting for 15 days after submitting an application to one country. Unless I receive that visa, I cannot travel to another country.

With a Bangladeshi passport, I can probably obtain visas to around 50 countries without much difficulty. When Bangladeshis apply for visas to countries they do not usually visit, the respective embassies often fail to respond properly. In many countries, even after obtaining a visa, I face additional difficulties at immigration. Officers take me aside from the queue and ask me various questions. Immigration authorities in several countries have allowed me to enter only after conducting background checks.