Eid travel: Return home safely without worrying about advance tickets
As Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, the festive mood is spreading across the capital. Although the main rush of people leaving Dhaka has not yet started, preparations for travelling home with family are already in full swing.
One of the biggest challenges during this time is securing advance tickets. Like every year, many people are worried about getting bus seats or train tickets before the Eid holidays.
Due to the limited number of seats on trains, the demand for Eid travel tickets is several times higher than the available supply. Bus tickets also sell out very quickly.
As a result, many families remain uncertain about whether they will be able to travel home for Eid.
In such situations, ride-sharing services such as Uber Intercity can offer an alternative travel option for families planning their Eid journey, reports a press release.
Gap between seats and demand
According to data from Bangladesh Railway, there are currently 12,732 seats available on 17 trains from Dhaka to the western region and 16,194 seats on 23 trains heading to the eastern region. In total, trains departing from Dhaka offer around 28,926 seats per day.
However, this number is far lower than the demand during Eid travel. The situation becomes clear when looking at advance ticket sales.
Within just 30 minutes of online sales, around 11,285 tickets for western-bound trains were sold out. At the same time, 14,062 tickets were sold across the country.
Since the number of seats is far lower than the number of people trying to book tickets online, many travellers spend hours trying but still fail to secure tickets.
Bus tickets also sell out quickly once advance booking begins. This makes alternative travel options even more important for people planning to go home for Eid.
Extended holiday and increased pressure
To ensure smoother Eid travel, the government has declared March 18 as an additional holiday. As a result, people will enjoy a seven-day break from 17 March to 23 March.
Because of this extended holiday, the pressure of homebound travellers is expected to start earlier than usual. Many people who could not get train tickets are now turning to buses as their last option.
However, tickets for popular bus routes—especially for the days four or five days before Eid—are already almost sold out.
Travel hassles and safety concerns
The ticket shortage often leads to travellers paying significantly higher fares just to reach their destinations.
For many families, especially those travelling with elderly members, women, and children, dealing with the overcrowded stations and bus terminals becomes extremely difficult.
Long traffic jams, overcrowded vehicles, and situations where air conditioning in buses stops working during the hot weather often make the Eid journey uncomfortable and exhausting.
Yet travelling home with family could be much more comfortable and stress-free if people could avoid crowded buses and trains and travel directly to their destination.
A convenient solution with a few clicks
To avoid the uncertainty of ticket hunting and last-minute travel stress, ride-sharing services can offer a modern and comfortable solution for Eid travel. One such option is Uber Intercity.
With just a few taps on the app, a private car can arrive at your doorstep, allowing you to travel home with your family as if you were using your own vehicle. Intercity rides can also be booked in advance for a specific date.
One of the biggest advantages of this service is flexibility. Travellers can stop at their favourite roadside restaurant on the highway or take breaks whenever needed.
Unlike buses or trains with fixed schedules and crowded seating, passengers can relax in an air-conditioned car, finish some last-minute work on their laptop, or simply enjoy the green scenery outside while listening to music.
For families who prefer a quieter and more comfortable journey directly to their home, such rides can make the Eid trip easier, safer, and more enjoyable.