Eid travel: Return home safely without worrying about advance tickets

As Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, the festive mood is spreading across the capital. Although the main rush of people leaving Dhaka has not yet started, preparations for travelling home with family are already in full swing.

One of the biggest challenges during this time is securing advance tickets. Like every year, many people are worried about getting bus seats or train tickets before the Eid holidays.

Due to the limited number of seats on trains, the demand for Eid travel tickets is several times higher than the available supply. Bus tickets also sell out very quickly.

As a result, many families remain uncertain about whether they will be able to travel home for Eid.