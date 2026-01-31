Planning a trip for the Eid holidays? Five things to make it easier

Decide early whether you want to travel within the country or go abroad. For domestic trips, it is important to consider the weather while choosing a destination. Late March marks the beginning of Chaitra, when temperatures start to rise. During this period, comparatively cooler regions such as Sylhet or parts of the northern districts may offer more comfort.

If you are planning to travel abroad, first check whether an advance visa is required for your destination and how long the process may take. Whether you are travelling with family, friends, or alone is also an important factor when selecting a destination.