Planning a trip for the Eid holidays? Five things to make it easier
The tentative date for Eid-ul-Fitr this year is 20 March. Many people have already finalised their travel plans for the holidays, while others are still deciding. Last-minute planning often leads to higher costs and added hassle. Starting preparations early is therefore the sensible option. These five points can help make your travel planning easier.
1. Domestic or overseas travel
Decide early whether you want to travel within the country or go abroad. For domestic trips, it is important to consider the weather while choosing a destination. Late March marks the beginning of Chaitra, when temperatures start to rise. During this period, comparatively cooler regions such as Sylhet or parts of the northern districts may offer more comfort.
If you are planning to travel abroad, first check whether an advance visa is required for your destination and how long the process may take. Whether you are travelling with family, friends, or alone is also an important factor when selecting a destination.
2. Set a budget
Budgeting is a key part of travel planning. Eid shopping often eats into travel funds, so it is wise to fix your overall budget at the outset. Calculate transportation costs carefully, whether you plan to travel by air, bus, or train.
Accommodation, food, sightseeing, shopping, and emergency expenses should also be factored in. Prices tend to rise across the country during Eid. Keeping an additional 10 to 15 per cent over your estimated budget is generally a safe approach.
3. Transport and accommodation
For overseas travel, planning several months in advance often helps secure cheaper air tickets, hotel stays, and even adventure activities. As travel dates draw closer and demand increases, prices usually go up.
Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, airfares to many destinations have already risen and may increase further in the coming days. Booking early is therefore advisable.
Within the country, tourist pressure remains high during Eid, whether in the hills, coastal areas, or plains. Hotels and resorts should be booked in advance. Many resorts offer special discounts during Ramadan, and booking during that time can help reduce costs. For transport, it is best to buy bus or train tickets as soon as they are released for Eid travel.
4. Visa requirements for overseas travel
Bangladeshi travellers do not need advance visas for Nepal, Bhutan, or the Maldives. Sri Lanka requires an ETA (Electronic Travel Authorisation), which is usually approved if applied for two to three days in advance. The visa process for Thailand has also become less complicated.
Before finalising any overseas travel plan, check the visa policy of your destination country. If you want to secure a visa before March, applying now is recommended. Your passport should have at least six months’ validity. Keeping soft copies of air tickets, hotel bookings, and necessary documents can also help avoid hassles during travel.
5. Keep alternative plans in mind
Crowds during Eid travel are unavoidable. Travelling one or two days before or after the official start of the holidays can reduce pressure. Staying at your destination on Eid day instead of travelling often makes the experience more comfortable. For the return journey, leaving a day before the end of the holidays can help avoid congestion.
It is also important to have a backup plan. Weather-related disruptions or booking cancellations can happen. When travelling with family, carrying essential medicines and taking basic personal safety precautions in advance can make the trip smoother.