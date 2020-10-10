Online tour groups taking forward tourism

Travellers of Bangladesh (ToB), the most popular among the online travel groups, are being run by volunteers. They discover new travel destinations in the country and work to popularize the culture of travelling. The group also works to sensitise travellers towards Nature. Those youths are working as torchbearers of the country’s tourism sector.

Upon talking with more than one tour group, it is learnt that the youth have come forward in the last one decade to uphold tourism in the country. They are popularizing tourism inside the country and discovering places by positively using the Facebook network. While the traditional tour operators are incurring losses in the wake of coronavirus, these online groups have remained quite buoyant. They are now busy as tourist spots are slowly reopening after the lockdown.

Online Travellers Association of Bangladesh (OTAB) and Bangladesh e-Travellers Association (BETA) are the two organisations working on the sector. OTAB has 75 members and BETA 140. Members of the organisations said some of them even operate foreign tours. Some of those tour operators have their own resorts, restaurants and cruise ships.

Three friends started a travel group named ‘Tour Group Bangladesh (TGB)’ in 2014. They have served 11,000 tourists in 900 trips so far. Their Facebook group now consists of around 600,000 members.

Imranul Alam, managing director of the group, said TGB has bought resorts, cars and cruise ships for better service of the tourists.