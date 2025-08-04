Where to go for an adventure experience in Dhaka
A trainer secures the harness and helmet, as these two gears are essential for zip-lining or wall climbing. Siblings Saraf Hossain and Mahira Hossain, both in Class-IV, are ready to experience the thrill of the zip line. Now it's time to climb the tall tower.
Mahira ascends without hesitation, but Saraf lacks the courage. Their parents, standing nearby, do not push him. When Mahira returns after completing the activity, her father chuckles and says, "I thought Mahira would be scared, but it turned out to be the opposite!"
We met this cheerful family on Friday, 18 July, at the Air Force Basecamp. This camp, jointly launched by the Bangladesh Air Force and Basecamp Adventures Ltd, opened on 16 December last year in the capital’s Agargaon area.
In this concrete jungle of a city, Shakhawat Hossain and Kora Hasan brought their children to offer them a taste of greenery. The couple hopes their children will experience nature and participate in various activities alongside their studies. “I was scared at first, but flying through the air turned out to be quite fun,” said Mahira with a smile.
A workshop full of children
The word workshop often sounds like something meant for adults, doesn’t it? But at Basecamp's Skill Development Workshop, children of all ages joined in eagerly. A trainer demonstrated what each traffic light colour means, and the children confidently responded with the correct answers.
Next was planting trees by mixing soil with cow dung. Many hesitated, until they learned that the dung was processed and their hands will be washed afterwards. Then enthusiasm kicked in as the hesitation was simply due to the fear of spending the rest of the day with dirty hands.
The Life Skill Development Workshop is held every two weeks. Details are announced on Facebook and participants must register accordingly. Activities include camping, cooking, tent-pitching, climbing, first aid, carpentry, road safety, plastic recycle, and planting trees using organic compost.
When asked about the workshop, senior operations manager at Basecamp Israt Jahan explained, “We don’t aim to teach everything in a day. They may not even remember it all. We focus on the basics and try to spark curiosity.”
Parents need to pay Tk 1,200 per child for the full workshop, including all activities, lunch, and an evening snack.
Basecamp at a glance
After choosing a package, visitors are first seated in a gallery for a short briefing, followed by warm-up exercises on the field. For larger groups, participants are split into teams before starting the activities.
The first segment, ‘On-Ground Activities’ includes various rope and tyre-based obstacle courses. A ‘Tree Top Activity’ area on one side of the camp surrounds several large trees with rope, tyre, and wooden walkways. Balancing through these is quite the challenge.
Participants can then try wall climbing or zip lining, the two most popular activities. Zip-lining is easier, while wall climbing demands more effort. You get 25 minutes and three attempts to complete the challenge.
Archery and football are also available, though the pitch must be booked separately. All activities test both physical and mental ability. So, these are more enjoyable when went in a group or with family. Comfortable clothing is recommended.
There’s also a ‘Play Zone’ for children under 12, with tailored versions of the adult activities. Overnight tent stays are available as well. A trainer confirmed that every activity is supervised by professionals who provide necessary safety instructions making the camp safe for all.
Different need, different package
To accommodate different ages and schedules, Basecamp offers a range of packages. The Early Morning Package starts at 6:30 am, followed by Morning, Afternoon, and Evening packages featuring different curated activities.
Then there is the ‘Family Escape’ package, designed for parents and children only. Meanwhile, students from schools, colleges, and universities can access the ‘Friends Hangout’ package by showing their ID cards.
Additionally, large groups can customise their experience by discussing terms with the authorities. Current packages cost between Tk 950 and Tk 5,500. The Single Entry option allowing one activity or one food item costs Tk 400. Basecamp is also available for birthday parties, weddings, and corporate events. And, a climbing club has already been launched here.
How to reach there
Reaching Basecamp is easy using the metro rail. It's just a one-minute walk from Agargaon Metro Station. The camp is located opposite the IDB Building, beside the Air Force Museum. For more information, call 01942777999 or visit their website at airforcebasecamp.com.