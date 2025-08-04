Where to go for an adventure experience in Dhaka

After choosing a package, visitors are first seated in a gallery for a short briefing, followed by warm-up exercises on the field. For larger groups, participants are split into teams before starting the activities.

The first segment, ‘On-Ground Activities’ includes various rope and tyre-based obstacle courses. A ‘Tree Top Activity’ area on one side of the camp surrounds several large trees with rope, tyre, and wooden walkways. Balancing through these is quite the challenge.

Participants can then try wall climbing or zip lining, the two most popular activities. Zip-lining is easier, while wall climbing demands more effort. You get 25 minutes and three attempts to complete the challenge.

Archery and football are also available, though the pitch must be booked separately. All activities test both physical and mental ability. So, these are more enjoyable when went in a group or with family. Comfortable clothing is recommended.

There’s also a ‘Play Zone’ for children under 12, with tailored versions of the adult activities. Overnight tent stays are available as well. A trainer confirmed that every activity is supervised by professionals who provide necessary safety instructions making the camp safe for all.