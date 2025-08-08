How a dog led me through the wilds of Bandarban

On 13 July, I set out alone for Thanchi in Bandarban. My plan was to reach Baghermukh Para through Alikadam and Tindu, and then take a dip in Langlok waterfall, following the beautiful Sangu River.

But when I arrived at Baghermukh Para, even though Langlok was to the right, for some unknown reason, I veered left. And there I saw the dog — the one I later lovingly named Rocky.

When I called Rocky, he came over and sat beside me, enjoying my affection. Then he suddenly moved ahead, as if inviting me to follow. I decided to rely on Google Maps and head toward Chawadang Para, from where I’d get a spectacular view of one of the country’s most beautiful waterfalls: Shoingong. Two other newly discovered waterfalls — Randayak and Bakhiyang — were also nearby, and I planned to see them too.

So off I went. But alas! I had never walked this path before. How would I find my way through these desolate jungles and hills filled with waterfalls, streams, and jhum fields? Even Google Maps seemed lost here.

That’s when Rocky stepped in as my guide. Moving ahead, he seemed to say with his body language: "I’m here, friend! What’s there to fear?"

The distance from Baghermukh Para to Chawdang Para is about three hours. For regular trekkers, it’s at least two and a half hours.

But this legend led me there in just 1 hour 40 minutes — because he didn’t walk, he ran the whole way. And I had to keep pace! Every second, every step of that journey was filled with adventure.