Haor trip: Know these 13 guidelines before planning your journey
If you take Thursday off, you can enjoy a four-day holiday from 25 August. Many people are therefore taking advantage of the break to travel. The availability of houseboats has made the haors a popular destination for tourists.
Recently, the Sunamganj district administration issued 13 urgent guidelines to protect Tanguar Haor. Before visiting the haor, make sure you know the following instructions:
1. Motorised boats cannot enter or operate only in the Ecologically Critical Areas (ECA) of the haor. There is no restriction on houseboats or tourist boats operating in other areas. Boats carrying tourists can travel through Matian Haor and the Baulai River to Tekerghat.
2. Registration is mandatory for all houseboats. No houseboat or vessel may operate without permission.
3. Loud music, microphones and parties are prohibited on houseboats.
4. Carrying single-use plastic is prohibited.
5. Boats must have water-purification filters.
6. Houseboats must have septic tanks and at least two dustbins.
7. No waste of any kind may be dumped in the haor or any waterbody.
8. Houseboats must not exceed 100 feet in length.
9. Operators must ensure the availability of sufficient life jackets, lifebuoy rings and fire extinguishers, as well as the safe use of gas cylinders.
10. The code of conduct for tourists must be displayed in a prominent place and explained to them before the tour begins.
11. Emergency contact numbers for the district and upazila administrations, police, Fire Service and hospitals must be displayed in a prominent place.
12. Adequate waste management must be ensured on every tour.
13. Tourist transportation must be suspended during severe weather. Operators must ensure tourists' safety when storms, heavy rain or lightning are forecast.