World’s Top 10 countries by tourism revenue

In 2024, the United States topped the global tourism revenue rankings, surpassing countries like Spain and France. Alongside its political and economic importance, the US offers highly diverse tourist attractions. From national parks such as the Grand Canyon to New York City’s skyscrapers, Disney theme parks, and entertainment hubs like Las Vegas—these attractions draw more than 80 million tourists every year.

High-quality infrastructure also plays a major role. International airports such as JFK and an extensive road network make travel within the country relatively easy. The US also leads in per-tourist spending: visitors spend over USD 4,000 per trip on average, driven by luxury hotels, high-end dining, shopping, and major events.