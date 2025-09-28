Sundarban trip? Ten tips to make it easier

1. You can go directly from Dhaka to Khulna by bus or train. The fare for non-AC buses to Khulna is between 650 and 800 taka. The fare for AC buses is between 750 and 1,400 taka. There are also several trains from Dhaka to Khulna.

2. You can travel to the Sundarbans from Khulna, Mongla in Bagerhat, and Shyamnagar in Satkhira. However, if you want to go by launch or ship, you have to go from Khulna and Mongla.