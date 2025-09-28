Sundarban trip? Ten tips to make it easier
After being closed for three months, the Sundarbans were reopened to tourists on 1 September. Now is the perfect time to visit the Sundarbans. However, it is important to have a proper plan and to contact an experienced tour operator in advance. Here are 10 tips for those who are planning a trip to the Sundarbans.
1. You can go directly from Dhaka to Khulna by bus or train. The fare for non-AC buses to Khulna is between 650 and 800 taka. The fare for AC buses is between 750 and 1,400 taka. There are also several trains from Dhaka to Khulna.
2. You can travel to the Sundarbans from Khulna, Mongla in Bagerhat, and Shyamnagar in Satkhira. However, if you want to go by launch or ship, you have to go from Khulna and Mongla.
3. There are many trawlers in Mongla of Bagerhat, Chalna of Khulna, and Munshiganj of Satkhira to show tourists around the Sundarbans. For a one-day trip, you can take a trawler from Mongla to Karamjal and Harbaria via the Pasur River, from Khulna to Kalabagi and Shekhertak via the Rupsa-Shibsa River, and from Munshiganj of Satkhira to Kalakachia and Dobeki.
4. When you go with a travel agency, all kinds of fees are included in the package. But if you go on your own for a day, the entry fee for each place has to be paid separately.
5. If you leave from Mongla very early in the morning, you can visit both Karamjal and Harbaria in one day. You can rent a boat for the whole day from the Mongla ferry terminal. The rent to visit only Karamjal is one to two thousand taka. The rent to go to both Karamjal and Harbaria is four to five thousand taka. It is a good idea to carry your own lunch.
6. A number of eco-cottages have been built in the Kailashganj and Banishanta unions adjacent to the Sundarbans in Dacope upazila of Khulna. Many tourists now enjoy the beauty of the Sundarbans by staying there. You can go to these cottages from Khulna via Mongla or from Khulna via Chalna.
7. Currently, there are about 60 boats for tourists traveling from Khulna to the Sundarbans. Each boat can accommodate from 6 to 75 people. There are 134 registered tour operators of the Tour Operators Association of Sundarbans (TOAS).
8. A tour usually lasts three days and two nights. Most of the time, tours are held on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Due to extra demand in December, January, and February, two tours are also organized per week. If you contract with a company, you have to pay 50 to 70 per cent in advance. Bookings are high during festivals or long holidays. So it is better to book a few months in advance.
9. In terms of cost, it ranges from 8,000 to 12,000 taka per person on a non-AC vessel and from 14,000 to 25,000 taka per person on an AC vessel. This cost includes the permit fee, accommodation, a guide, breakfast, lunch and dinner, and two snacks. This means that the entire cost from getting on the vessel to returning after visiting the Sundarbans is included.
10. Drones in the Sundarbans is completely forbidden. No firearms are allowed in the forest. If anyone is found with such things, the forest department will take legal action against them. No activity that disturbs the animals of the forest is permitted.