White tiger wins hearts at Sripur safari park

Professor of zoology at Jahangirnagar University, Monirul H Khan, told Prothom Alo that these were Bengal Tigers and they were white because of genetic reasons. These were not albino or suffering from any disease. If they had been albino, they wouldn’t have had black stripes. Their eyes do not have the golden hue like other tigers. They are blue-eyed.

He said there are very few white tigers in the world. Nowadays in many zoos around the world, there are efforts to breed white tigers in controlled environments.

The white tiger was spotted during a special trip by the tour bus through the safari park one afternoon with the park’s officer-in-charge Tabibur Rahman.

Two tigers were roaming around regally and one of them took a dip in the lake there. The other, the white tiger, stood on the side of the lake, as if beckoning to the one to come out of the water. It did and they began playing and frolicking together. They spent the day in such lighthearted play, much to the delight of the visitors at the park.