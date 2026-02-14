Ramadan discounts: Hotels-resorts offer deals as tourism slows

The tourism sector has experienced a downturn during the current peak season. Industry operators report that the prevailing law and order situation and the broader political context have adversely affected business performance this year.

In addition, the national election led to a temporary slump in hotel, motel and resort operations across major tourist destinations.

With the holy month of Ramadan set to start next week, the sector now faces further slowdown. Taken together, these factors have created a challenging environment for resorts and hotels.

To attract visitors and stimulate demand, many establishments have introduced special discounts and promotional packages.

Several resorts and hotels have announced discounted packages in anticipation of Ramadan and Eid. Some properties have specifically designed Ramadan-focused offers to encourage bookings during this period.