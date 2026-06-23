The landscape between distance and belonging

Walking into Raga Rahman’s solo exhibition, you quickly realise that the central theme here is not the identity itself, rather the distance from it. There is a gap between the cultural heritage the artist carries and the reality she grew up in. Much of Raga’s work seems to revolve around this very gap.

Born and raised in Germany, Raga Rahman’s artistic training and intellectual development largely took place within a European context. Her connection to Bangladesh is largely a gift from her father, who is a Bangladeshi artist. Because she hasn’t lived here, her connection to Bangladesh is built from inherited cultural memories, stories and imagination, instead of direct experience of living here.

Yet, she is not an outsider. Within her family environment, and particularly through her father, she has come into contact with various facets of Bengali literature, artistic traditions and intellectual heritage.

Which is why, Bangladesh manifests in her work not just geographically familiar, but as a cultural space that is partially known, partially imagined and felt through inheritance. The exhibition’s title, ‘Unfamiliar Affinity’, captures this feeling of being a ‘familiar stranger’ perfectly.