Vibrant anti-tobacco campaign recommended

Information minister Hasan Mahmud recommended for a vibrant anti-tobacco campaign to make Bangladesh tobacco-free.

Addressing as the chief guest at a workshop on the necessity of amendment in tobacco-related laws, he said that the decreasing trend of smoking at present time is not adequate to make Bangladesh tobacco free by 2040, says a press release.

In 2016, prime minister Sheikh Hasina made a promise to make the country tobacco free by 2040.