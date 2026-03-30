What is measles, why and how it spreads, things to do if child has measles

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease caused by the ‘rubella’ virus. It typically presents with high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and about four days after the onset of fever, a reddish rash that begins on the face and spreads across the body.

The rubella virus enters the body through the respiratory tract and temporarily weakens the child’s immune system.

As a result, children with measles become more vulnerable to secondary infections caused by bacteria and other pathogens.