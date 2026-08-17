Hiroshima Day and the story of a thousand paper cranes

In ancient Japan, people believed that cranes could live for a thousand years. Consequently, in the country’s folklore, the crane became a symbol of longevity, good fortune, and hope. Japanese legend dictates that if a person diligently crafts one thousand paper cranes, their inner wish will be granted. In Japanese, this set of a thousand cranes is called “Senbazuru”. The art technique of folding paper is known as origami. While this traditional Japanese craft is now globally recognised, the history of paper cranes is not merely about aesthetics; it is deeply intertwined with belief, prayer, hope, and the desire for peace.

In ancient times, paper was scarce in Japan, so people used large tree leaves to create various shapes. Later, paper arrived in Japan from China, spreading through Buddhist monks. Over time, paper became accessible to the general public. During the Edo period, along with the commercial expansion of traditional Japanese paper called “washi”, origami carved out a place in the daily lives of ordinary people. However, this ancient belief surrounding cranes took on a new meaning after World War II, it evolved beyond good fortune or longevity to become a symbol of world peace.