Jahanara Shahnawaz: South Asian politician, feminist and writer

In 1926, Irish-Indian feminist Margaret Cousins (1878– 1954) wrote to Jahanara’s mother Amirunnisa, seeking help in founding a women’s organisation. Amirunnisa and Jahanara responded positively and got other women involved. Thus, All India Women’s Conference (AIWC) came into existence in 1927.

In 1931, Jahanara was one of three Indians – the other two being Brijalal Nehru (1884–1965) and T. R. Seshadri (1900–75) who received invitations from the League of Nations to visit its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland and to study its work. Around that time, historic Round Table conferences were held in London to discuss the future of India. Jahanara was the only woman who represented Indian women in all three Round Table conferences.

In the context of the growth of the anti-colonial movement, in 1942 Jahanara went to the USA to garner foreign support for Indian independence. At that time, Girija Shankar Bajpai (1891–1954) was the Agent-General (ambassador) of India in Washington DC. As Jahanara reached New York, he sent one embassy official named Mr Rahman to help her prepare her speech that she would deliver at the Herald Tribune Forum in New York.

Coming to know about the purpose of his journey, she asked Mr Rahman a brisk question: “Since when have I needed help for a speech?” With a smile on his face and with her permission he went back to Washington DC. Jahanara spent the span of an afternoon and evening preparing her speech titled “India Fights” which she presented on 10 November 1942. From New York, she went to Canada to attend the Institute of Pacific Relations Conference only to come back to the US for a session with the US first lady Eleanor Roosevelt (1884–1962) at the White House.