On whom is BNP depending?

There are only give months left for the election. The election commission has said that the election schedule will be announced by the end of October or the start of November. Are the BNP leaders prepared to, in their words, settle things on the streets by then? Democratic rights in the country are constricted, money laundering and corruption has increased. The people, under pressure of mounting living costs, are undoubtedly irate with the government. But how far will the opposition manage to use this anger?

People have supported the peaceful movement, but will they be there for the final stages of the movement? People viewed BNP’s 29 July sit-in programme at Dhaka’s entry points as clashes between the two sides. They were unwilling to take sides.

There have always been two trains of thought within BNP concerning the programmes of their movements. On 10 December last year, though most of the BNP leaders were willing to acquiesce to the government’s proposal and hold their rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, they failed to do so because of the hardliners. The hardliners from back then had declared a frontline fight against the government.

This time too, certain leaders within BNP feel that a few heated programmes will lead to a mass uprising. They reason that the government has no alternative but to resign, given the pressure being applied by the US. I asked several leaders of BNP how they would achieve their one-point demand. Wait and see, was their reply. By this, they hinted at some new sanctions from America.

There is no precedent in Bangladesh of any government easily resigning in face of any movement. In 1990, Hussain Muhammad Ershad was forced to resign because the entire administration as well as political and social forces went against him.