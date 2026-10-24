Child abuse in madrasas: Will the ulema continue to remain silent?

A teacher wearing a lungi and undershirt is mercilessly beating a child aged eight or nine with a thick stick held in both hands. When his arms grow tired, he kicks the child. Then, sitting in front of the child, he delivers repeated punches to the child’s face and stomach. Several children of the same age sit in a row, watching the scene in terror.

Countless people have seen this barbaric footage circulating on social media. I have seen it too.

Yet the scene is not new to me. I can still picture the second floor of the Gouranadi madrasa-mosque, where Mufti Huzur would beat us with all his might using a thick bamboo stick held in both hands. We little children watched our classmates writhe in pain and heard their piercing screams.

The students’ offence was that they had gone to watch a football match on television during the World Cup. And the stick in the teacher’s hands was actually a large ladle used to stir curry in an enormous cooking pot.

I remember the tip of a cane hurled by the teacher piercing Neyamat’s thigh, soaking the boy’s pyjama in blood. I remember a teacher kicking a child at one end of a huge hifz hall, a room for memorising the Quran, until the child rolled all the way to the other end. I remember heavy chunks of wood being chained to some children’s hands or feet to prevent them from escaping the madrasa.

The teachers were hardly remorseful. On the contrary, much like a teacher whose video has recently circulated on TikTok, showing him poking a child in the face with a cane and writing, “I really enjoy making children cry,” our teachers also made all sorts of callous jokes about the punishments they inflicted on students. Parents were even more extreme. When enrolling their children, they would tell the teachers, “Huzur, the flesh is yours, but the bones are mine,” implying they could punish them as long as they remained intact.