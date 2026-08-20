Opinion
Abortion: The ethics of choice and responsibility
Abortion is one of the most sensitive and controversial ethical issues in modern society. It is not only a medical or legal matter; it involves questions of human life, personal freedom, morality, health, religion, and social responsibility. Because of these complexities, abortion cannot easily be reduced to a simple question of whether it is right or wrong.
One of the strongest arguments in favour of abortion rights is bodily autonomy. Pregnancy can significantly affect a person’s health, education, career, family life, and future. Supporters of reproductive choice argue that individuals should have the right to make decisions concerning their own bodies, particularly when continuing a pregnancy could seriously affect their physical or psychological well-being.
Before planning a family, parents should ensure that they are mentally prepared to have a child and have the emotional stability needed to raise one. Just because the timing is wrong, and in the name of bodily autonomy, is it ethical to deny these unbloomed flowers the chance to bloom?
On the other hand, opponents of abortion emphasise th moral value of developing human life. They believe that the fetus deserves ethical consideration and protection. From this perspective, abortion is not solely a personal decision because another developing life is involved. This creates one of the central ethical conflicts: how should the rights of the pregnant woman be balanced against the moral status of the fetus?
The issue becomes even more complicated in cases involving sexual violence, serious health risks, or severe fetal abnormalities. In such situations, people may face fear, trauma, medical risks, and social pressure. Judging these decisions without understanding the circumstances can therefore be deeply unfair.
Abortion also raises questions of social inequality. Access to healthcare, contraception, reproductive education, and reliable medical information is not equal for everyone. Disadvantaged people may face greater difficulties and risks. Therefore, an ethical approach should include better reproductive education, access to healthcare, and support for people facing unintended pregnancies.
For example, a 28-year-old woman had an abortion at an unauthorised clinic without any of her family members knowing about it. She did it because her financial situation was too poor to support a baby. The ultimate result was her death. The woman silently endured severe pain as the unprofessional staff somehow injured her uterus, resulting in excessive bleeding. The woman wanted to reduce her family’s problems. She was the only child of her parents, but by seeking an illegal abortion, she ultimately left her family to face an even more difficult life, perhaps for the rest of their lives.
For Bangladesh, the discussion requires particular sensitivity because cultural, religious, social, and economic values strongly influence attitudes towards abortion. At the same time, maternal health, poverty, and access to healthcare cannot be ignored. Public discussion should therefore be based on compassion and reliable information rather than stigma or misinformation.
Ultimately, the ethics of abortion involves competing values: the protection of life, personal autonomy, health, dignity, and compassion. People may reach different conclusions based on their beliefs, and respectful disagreement is necessary in a democratic society.
The goal should not simply be to win the argument, but to create a society where people have access to accurate information, preventive healthcare, emotional support, and professional guidance when facing difficult reproductive decisions. Abortion may remain controversial, but the conversation surrounding it should always remain humane.
*Jahanara Sultana Hridita, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB).
Email: [email protected]
*The opinions expressed are the author's own.