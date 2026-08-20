Abortion: The ethics of choice and responsibility

Before planning a family, parents should ensure that they are mentally prepared to have a child and have the emotional stability needed to raise one. Just because the timing is wrong, and in the name of bodily autonomy, is it ethical to deny these unbloomed flowers the chance to bloom?

On the other hand, opponents of abortion emphasise th moral value of developing human life. They believe that the fetus deserves ethical consideration and protection. From this perspective, abortion is not solely a personal decision because another developing life is involved. This creates one of the central ethical conflicts: how should the rights of the pregnant woman be balanced against the moral status of the fetus?

The issue becomes even more complicated in cases involving sexual violence, serious health risks, or severe fetal abnormalities. In such situations, people may face fear, trauma, medical risks, and social pressure. Judging these decisions without understanding the circumstances can therefore be deeply unfair.