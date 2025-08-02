Opinion
Business schools in Bangladesh: Time to rethink accreditation
In a world where reputation drives recognition and standards signal strength, the value of accreditation in higher education cannot be overstated—especially for business schools. In Bangladesh, where the number of business schools is growing rapidly, the real question is not just expansion, but excellence. If we want our graduates to compete globally, our institutions must meet globally accepted benchmarks. Now is the time to reimagine the national accreditation landscape—and align it with international best practices.
Why accreditation matters
A business school without credible accreditation is like a brand without trust—visible, but forgettable. Accreditation is more than a badge; it’s a promise of quality. For students, it serves as a passport to employment, scholarships, and postgraduate education—both at home and abroad. For institutions, it strengthens governance, curriculum quality, faculty development, and industry relevance. Global accreditation bodies like AACSB, EQUIS, and AMBA ensure that business schools are not only meeting academic standards but are preparing students with leadership, communication, and critical thinking skills essential for success in the 21st century.
In Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Accreditation Council (BAC) plays a central role in quality assurance. Since its establishment in 2017, BAC has made significant strides through frameworks like the Bangladesh National Qualifications Framework (BNQF) and its 2024 Accreditation Manual. However, as global competition intensifies, merely meeting national benchmarks is no longer enough.
Two approaches: Mission vs principles
At the core of the integration challenge lies a philosophical divergence. International accreditation bodies like AACSB follow a mission-driven model, allowing institutions to define success based on their unique goals. BAC, by contrast, follows a principles-driven approach, enforcing uniform standards across all institutions. While this ensures baseline consistency, it limits flexibility for institutions to innovate and differentiate themselves globally.
To bridge this gap, we need to map BAC’s structured standards with the adaptive, outcomes-based frameworks of global accreditors. Such alignment will not only enhance credibility but also allow Bangladeshi business schools to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their global peers.
Clearing the roadblocks to global accreditation
In Bangladesh’s journey toward global academic excellence, integrating national and international accreditation systems remains a critical challenge. The BAC has established a solid national framework, but to match international standards like AACSB or EQUIS, several gaps must be addressed. Key among them is the faculty qualification mismatch—BAC allows master’s-level faculty appointments, while global bodies require a doctoral degree.
There's also a lack of Assurance of Learning (AoL) mechanisms, which are vital for measuring and improving learning outcomes. BAC’s limited emphasis on internationalization, such as global partnerships and mobility, further widens the gap. In terms of research, citation impact, publication quality, and international funding remain under-assessed.
Additionally, the absence of graduate employability tracking, structured benchmarking practices, and a national faculty classification system limits strategic alignment. BAC’s own resource and capacity constraints hinder its ability to support institutions effectively. Addressing these challenges is not about imitation, but about aligning global expectations with local relevance—building a resilient, competitive, and future-ready higher education system.
Strengthening national accreditation first
Before pursuing international accreditation, institutions should prioritize national accreditation. Why? Because it ensures that local culture, values, and societal needs remain embedded in business education. A strong BAC-led process that reflects both global best practices and national context creates resilience in the system. Moreover, accreditation fees can generate revenue to reinvest in faculty training, curriculum innovation, and infrastructure—ultimately improving the capacity of BAC, UGC, and the broader higher education ecosystem.
One-size-fits-all model needs a rethink
The BAC currently follows a one-size-fits-all accreditation model across all disciplines—from business to engineering. While this uniformity promotes overall quality balance in higher education, it risks overlooking the specialized needs of globally competitive programs.
In contrast, international accreditation bodies use discipline-specific standards. Business schools, for instance, turn to AACSB or EQUIS, while engineering and medical schools pursue accreditations tailored to their fields. This targeted approach has made global accreditation more attractive, especially for leading institutions seeking international recognition.
To stay relevant, BAC must consider collaborating with global accrediting bodies. Such partnerships would not only enhance BAC’s credibility and efficiency but also support the principle of "national accreditation first, international next"—bridging local relevance with global standards.
When standards align, opportunities multiply
When national and international accreditation systems come together, the benefits ripple far beyond paperwork—they empower people. Graduates from Bangladeshi institutions would gain greater access to global job markets, scholarships, and higher education opportunities. Strategic collaboration between BAC and global bodies like AACSB and EQUIS could foster joint training, creating a stronger pool of skilled assessors.
Dual accreditation would enhance institutional reputation, streamline quality assurance processes, and attract talented faculty and students. Faculty development would accelerate through clearer benchmarks, while employer trust would grow—boosting graduate employability. Integration would also open access to global research networks and funding opportunities.
Most importantly, it would elevate Bangladesh’s academic standing on the world stage, while building a more resilient, equitable, and future-ready higher education system.
Strategic call to action
If Bangladesh wants to build future CEOs, innovators, and global leaders, its business schools must first earn the world’s confidence. This is not the time to hesitate. As the global higher education ecosystem becomes more interconnected, Bangladesh must act decisively to globalize its accreditation system. This means aligning standards, enhancing capacity, and promoting a shared culture of excellence. The BAC has laid the groundwork—now it must scale, evolve, and lead.
If we can strike now—while momentum is building—we can ensure that Bangladeshi business schools are not just expanding, but excelling. Let accreditation become our gateway to global relevance, institutional resilience, and a brighter academic future for the nation.
* Md Azizur Rahman is the head of the Department of Business Administration and convener of AACSB Accreditation Faculty of Business and Entrepreneurship at Daffodil International University.