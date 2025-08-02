Business schools in Bangladesh: Time to rethink accreditation

A business school without credible accreditation is like a brand without trust—visible, but forgettable. Accreditation is more than a badge; it’s a promise of quality. For students, it serves as a passport to employment, scholarships, and postgraduate education—both at home and abroad. For institutions, it strengthens governance, curriculum quality, faculty development, and industry relevance. Global accreditation bodies like AACSB, EQUIS, and AMBA ensure that business schools are not only meeting academic standards but are preparing students with leadership, communication, and critical thinking skills essential for success in the 21st century.

In Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Accreditation Council (BAC) plays a central role in quality assurance. Since its establishment in 2017, BAC has made significant strides through frameworks like the Bangladesh National Qualifications Framework (BNQF) and its 2024 Accreditation Manual. However, as global competition intensifies, merely meeting national benchmarks is no longer enough.