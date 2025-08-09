60th National Day: Six milestones of Singapore's success

Today, 9 August marks the sixtieth anniversary of Singapore's independence. I would like to convey my best wishes to my fellow Singaporeans living in Bangladesh and my Bangladeshi friends on this historic occasion.

Singapore's 60th birthday is an opportunity to reflect on how we got to where we are today. Many good decisions and actions have contributed to Singapore's success over the last six decades of Singapore's existence as a sovereign state. For this article, I will focus on six.

First, I would like to highlight Singapore's establishment of the Economic Development Board in 1961, four years before Singapore separated from Malaysia. EDB was established to attract foreign investment and create jobs for Singaporeans.

In the last sixty years, the EDB has contributed to Singapore's success story not just by continuously attracting FDI but also coordinating efforts to help the Singaporean work force to move up the value chain. Today, EDB attracts world class companies to locate in Singapore such as like Hyundai which produces electric cars from Singapore and Dyson which produces innovative household products.