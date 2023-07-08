Another proposal was to form an election time government with 10 members of the present parliament, but these members will not contest in the election. It should not be difficult to choose 10 members of parties represented in parliament, who will sacrifice their personal interests in the greater interests of the nation. At least they will be able to call themselves 'former ministers' for the rest of their lives.

On Thursday, Samakal published report on BNP's outline of an election government. This stated that instead of a chief justice, an eminent citizen would be made head of the caretaker government. BNP feels that if a political consensus is reached as in 1990, it would be possible to form a non-party government while remaining within the constitution. They say that in 1996, it was out of respect for public opinion that BNP had agreed to the demand for a caretaker government. The Awami League government will also agree to the opposition's demand.

The reason why BNP calls for an eminent citizen to be the head of the caretaker government rather than the former chief justice, is because they contend that the former chief justice was a "party man" of Awami League. In was with the same contention that Awami League did not accept KM Hasan.

The government has not given any reaction to BNP's proposal as yet. But there are murmurs that talks may be held. On Tuesday, Salman F Rahman, private sector industry and investment advisor to the prime minister, said, "When they (BNP) say that we agree to join the election, we will agree to talks." In response, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, first the government must declare that it will resign. The dialogue can be held.

The US and the European Union want the government and the opposition to have meaningful dialogue over the election.

The question is, what will the election-time government look like? The government does not mean 10 or 20 ministers. It means the entire state machinery, which includes civil and military administration and the law enforcement agencies. It will require 1.3 million to 1.4 million officials and employees to carry out the massive task for an election to 300 seats. If these persons involved in this election process overtly or covertly support any one side in the election, no matter how great the 10 or 20 persons of the election-time government may be, it will make no difference at all.

* Sohrab Hassan is the joint editor of Prothom Alo and a poet. He may be contacted at [email protected]

* This column appeared in the print an online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir