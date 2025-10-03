Pouring over ancient manuscript, Abdul Karim Sahityabisharad described the coronation ceremony of the 17th-century king of Rosang. From his account of the royal court, we see that the newly crowned king pledged before all that he would look after his subjects like his own children, never deceive them, govern lawfully, and empower the weak.

Even in the 21st century, we see similar scenes. Heads of government and their ministers take oaths, declaring that they will treat everyone impartially, uphold the constitution, and bring marginalised groups into the mainstream. We watch these ceremonies on television and listen to their fine words.

And what happens after that? The moment the oath is taken, preparations to break it begin. With utter disregard for the constitution, they race to do whatever they please. What we then witness is the punishment of the righteous and the protection of the corrupt. Handpicked criminals are placed in local government positions, made members and councilors. What they say in words, they do the exact opposite in action. The history of governance and politics in our country is a history of continuous betrayal. To borrow a line from Sunil Gangopadhyay’s poem, it can be said that--Fifty-four years have passed, no one kept their word.