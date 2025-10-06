No govt has done much for education, nor is the interim one

We must explore how to mobilise resources for education. Overall, there needs to be a comprehensive review of the sector, one that is both in-depth and wide-ranging, not something that can be done in a few days or months.

The incumbent government has formed reform commissions on 11 different sectors. Education, however, is not among them. The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education did form a committee to improve the quality of primary and non-formal education. I chaired that committee.

We submitted our report to the government, containing several recommendations. Yet little has been done about it. Perhaps one or two recommendations have been implemented in a limited way.