Setting sail again on the rising tide of the East

At the invitation of Li Qiang, premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, prime minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Tarique Rahman is about to embark on an official visit to China and attend The World Economic Forum’s 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (2026 Summer Davos Forum).

At this important moment when China and Bangladesh are ushering in the next golden 50 years of diplomatic relations, prime minister's first visit to China holds historic significance in building on past achievements and charting the way forward.

This visit will surely inject strong impetus into the development of China-Bangladesh relations in the coming period and promote the upgrading of the China-Bangladesh Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership in both quality and substance.

Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, China-Bangladesh relations will forge ahead with more solid political mutual trust, more in-depth practical cooperation, and more robust international collaboration.