The Nepal incident serves as warning for Bangladesh

The situation could be even more devastating if such an earthquake occurred during the monsoon season, when the volume of water in Kaptai Lake is much higher. If that enormous volume of water were suddenly released through a breached dam, the speed and force of the resulting flow could cause a major disaster in Kaptai town and surrounding areas.

Thus, just as we witnessed a sudden and destructive surge of water in Nepal, a similar risk could arise here too, albeit in a different context.

Since the dam was commissioned in 1962, it has not received sufficient attention as to whether regular maintenance and risk assessments have been carried out with such natural disasters in mind. Therefore, the maintenance of the Kaptai Dam should be treated as a matter of utmost importance. The dam is quite old and has been in operation for many decades. Its structural integrity should be assessed regularly, including checking for any cracks or weaknesses that may have developed over time.

The strength of the dam’s structure needs to be scientifically assessed. The water pressure, how that pressure is being exerted on the dam, and how much pressure the dam is capable of withstanding, all these factors need to be measured regularly.