Sustainable path to Bangladesh's semiconductor future

Recently, Bangladesh has thrown its full policy weight behind semiconductors, betting on the same tax-incentive playbook that built its garment industry. The government has scrapped duty, VAT, and advance tax on chip-related raw materials until 2031, formed a national task-force under BIDA to bring diaspora experts and industry leaders into one room, and is actively courting investors in Malaysia, South Korea, and the US with promises of 30 percent lower costs and full foreign ownership. Yet the numbers tell a more modest story: semiconductor exports stand at just USD 8 million a year, against a 2030 target of USD 1 billion, and industry leaders are still asking for basics the government hasn't delivered, simplified visas for foreign experts, a dedicated tech investment fund, and real infrastructure inside Hi-Tech Parks. The ambition is there. The machinery to match it isn't, at least not yet.

Interestingly, Bangladesh’s semiconductor push keeps hitting the same wall; there’s still no real bridge between academia and industry. The country has only around 700 chip designers today. A few universities have added VLSI and chip-design courses, but there's no shared national curriculum. No industry-funded labs. No clear pipeline turning graduates into job-ready engineers. This gap matters more than it seems. Every country that built a real semiconductor industry did it by treating universities as industry's first supplier.