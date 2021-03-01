Add effort to the enthusiasm

After graduating from the LDC status, Bangladesh will face pressure in various areas, notably exports. Our duty-free access to the global market will end. Loans on easy terms from development partner countries and agencies will gradually come to an end. Funding on the climate change challenge will also be difficult. Strict intellectual property laws will be followed in the pharmaceutical industry and other sectors. Subsidies in agriculture and support for new industry will be reduced.

We will have to keep an eye on the rise of per capita income for the next five years. Development of human resources must continue. There must br control on climate change-related adversity. We have to reduce discrimination towards women amidst these achievements. Various financial vulnerabilities including exports will have to be tackled.

The coronavirus pandemic has made many things complex. Even when the pandemic goes away, its aftermath will linger for long. We will have to take special care regarding the growing impact of COVID-19 on the economic and social areas. We will have to ensure that macroeconomic instability isn’t hampered and that inflation doesn’t increase.