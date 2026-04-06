Act Now: The “demographic fragility” warning Bangladesh cannot ignore

(a) We must acknowledge that the quality of our education is abysmal and fails to prepare our youth to play a meaningful role in society. The focus should be on quality not quantity.

(b) A national education policy relating to AI must be framed immediately so that the youth learns the responsible usage of AI in their educational journey.

(c) The education system should be re-designed in such a way that students are equipped with problem solving skills along with other soft and technical skills that employers look for.

(d) Demand-driven training programs that can help NEET youth find employment needs to be arranged more frequently.

(e) More job matching platforms connecting youth with available opportunities needs to be created.

(f) Destinations for migrant workers need to be diversified, and dedicated skills-building programs need to be designed to enable them to secure jobs beyond low-wage labour.

(g) Opportunities must be created for young people to be able to voice their concerns and communicate their ideas to the government. When youth feel heard and can take part in decision-making processes, they are less likely to feel alienated or frustrated.

In 2025, more than 5 lakh students failed in the HSC and equivalent examinations. There was a zero-pass rate in 202 educational institutions. Unfortunately, no one talks about these young people. We believe that the current education curriculum is not engaging enough to keep them in the classrooms. We also have to take into account the poor pedagogy. As Bangladesh stands at a crossroads in its history, it is of utmost importance that we address this issue.

*Shahariar Sadat is the executive director of the Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ), BRAC University.

*Arafat Reza is an analyst at the Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ), BRAC University.