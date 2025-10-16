Conversations with Suleman: A poignant dialogue with history

Afsan Chowdhury's work shifts the focus from the battlefield to the complex realities of post-war life. The poem candidly explores the disillusionment that follows the euphoria of independence, stripping away the idealism often associated with war and heroism. It reminds us that freedom, while noble and necessary, is not always redemptive in the face of ongoing suffering. It exposes the darker and starker consequences.

‘In this land punctuated by endless comma,

I Suleman, am looking for a full stop.’

These lines resonate deeply, quietly capturing the ongoing trauma Suleman endures. For him, the war does not end with peace; rather, it marks the beginning of a new internal battle.