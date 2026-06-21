Father's Day
A dad defying the script
When we talk about a student’s educational journey in Bangladesh, our public imagination follows a rigid, deeply gendered script. We see mothers waiting in heatwaves outside school gates, meticulously tracking coaching center schedules, and sacrificing their own professional lives to oversee daily homework. Conversely, we relegate fathers to the background, reducing them to financial engines, stress-ridden ATMs negotiating extortionate tuition fees, or authority figures summoned only when the protocol requires.
However, in a society where academic pressure often suffocates childhood, a father's grounding force extends far beyond signing checkbooks or clearing university admission fees. It starts with the ambient culture he builds within the home, gradually transitioning into the subtle scaffolding of a young mind’s psychological and intellectual foundation, long before the board exams.
This paternal impact is most profound not when things are easy, but rather when societal pressures collide head-on with a promising youth''s future. I learned this intimately in the traditional, conservative social milieu of Chittagong.
In our society, the script for a girl finishing her intermediate exams is often unyielding: higher education is treated as an afterthought, and marriage is framed as the ultimate, urgent destination. I remember the heavy, suffocating anxiety in our household when the inevitable marriage proposals began knocking on our door.
A father's educational legacy cannot be measured by the prestige of a university degree or the weight of a transcript. It lives in the confidence he nurtures, the values he continuously transmits, and the safety net he provides when the next generation dares to fly
Amidst intense community pressure and the weight of tradition, my father chose to break the mold. He stood as a shield against the rush to marry me off, anchoring my right to dream and pursue higher studies instead.
For a young girl negotiating a deeply patriarchal environment, that defiance was not just support: it was a lifeline.
In a culture heavily burdened by these sorts of generational expectations (where the next generation is routinely pushed to fulfill societal templates or security-driven career paths in medicine & engineering, get into top-ranked schools, or crack public service pathways), a truly supportive father offers something rare: psychological safety. He becomes the first true anchor of aspiration, convincing his children that it is acceptable to look beyond the immediate horizons of community compliance.
An educational journey is rarely a straight line; it is punctured by the brutal gatekeeping of competitive admissions, job market rejections, and societal scrutiny. During these critical junctions, the father’s role undergoes its truest test. When a young student faces setbacks or unconventional routes, the mother often absorbs the immediate panic of societal judgment. In that exact moment, a father who breaks the traditional mold of the stern patriarch--offering an assuring pat on the back-- provides an emotional buffer that no textbook can replace. He teaches resilience, showing that a detour is not a dead end. Admittedly, this shifting dynamic requires breaking down deep-rooted cultural barriers.
For generations, the traditional Bangladeshi father was defined by emotional distance: love was expressed through grueling commutes, missed family dinners, and unobtrusive financial sacrifices. Today, a paradigm shift is underway. Modern Bangladeshi fathers are realizing that providing financially is no longer the sole metric of good parenting.
The contemporary father does not micromanage or dictate choices through fear. Instead, he pairs financial sacrifice with emotional availability, guiding his daughters and sons while allowing them to claim absolute ownership over their own destinies. When we look at our nation's young professionals, artists, academics, innovators, and leaders, we frequently find a pivotal moment where a father’s defiant choice altered everything.
It wasn''t just the tuition paid; it was the moment he stood up against extended-family pressure to defend his daughter''s unconventional career choice, or the evening he sat down just to listen, thereby validating a fragile dream of his youngest son. As we mark Father's Day, we must expand our definition of paternal duty.
A father's educational legacy cannot be measured by the prestige of a university degree or the weight of a transcript. It lives in the confidence he nurtures, the values he continuously transmits, and the safety net he provides when the next generation dares to fly. In the high-stakes narrative of Bangladeshi education, we routinely celebrate the visible milestones. It is time we finally acknowledge the conspicuous shadows who make those milestones possible.
* Fariha Nowrin is Adjunct Faculty, Dept. of English, Canadian University of Bangladesh and Research Associate, Dept. of DEML & PSS, North South University. Contact: [email protected] / [email protected]