A dad defying the script

For generations, the traditional Bangladeshi father was defined by emotional distance: love was expressed through grueling commutes, missed family dinners, and unobtrusive financial sacrifices. Today, a paradigm shift is underway. Modern Bangladeshi fathers are realizing that providing financially is no longer the sole metric of good parenting.

The contemporary father does not micromanage or dictate choices through fear. Instead, he pairs financial sacrifice with emotional availability, guiding his daughters and sons while allowing them to claim absolute ownership over their own destinies. When we look at our nation's young professionals, artists, academics, innovators, and leaders, we frequently find a pivotal moment where a father’s defiant choice altered everything.

It wasn''t just the tuition paid; it was the moment he stood up against extended-family pressure to defend his daughter''s unconventional career choice, or the evening he sat down just to listen, thereby validating a fragile dream of his youngest son. As we mark Father's Day, we must expand our definition of paternal duty.

A father's educational legacy cannot be measured by the prestige of a university degree or the weight of a transcript. It lives in the confidence he nurtures, the values he continuously transmits, and the safety net he provides when the next generation dares to fly. In the high-stakes narrative of Bangladeshi education, we routinely celebrate the visible milestones. It is time we finally acknowledge the conspicuous shadows who make those milestones possible.

* Fariha Nowrin is Adjunct Faculty, Dept. of English, Canadian University of Bangladesh and Research Associate, Dept. of DEML & PSS, North South University. Contact: [email protected] / [email protected]