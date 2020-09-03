Bangladesh drug policies need major repair

Writing about drug policies in Bangladesh is easy and difficult at the same time. You may wonder how that is possible! Let me explain. It is easy, because one can quickly draw a conclusion by just reading through the policies and some of the information available on the country’s drug regulatory authority’s website. One easy conclusion could be “How the hell did the country end up like this?” or “Who the hell is controlling pharmaceutical businesses in the country?” At least, that is what my own reactions have been.

The difficult part comes when I talk to pharmaceutical company executives and visit their very impressive manufacturing facilities. They are so professional and articulate, the buildings and equipment so impressive, it is “hard” not to believe their claims that the medicines produced at their facilities are safe, effective and of good quality. The other difficulties are due to a lack of clear information from those in the upper echelon of the industry, and the fear of “losing” my life the next time I visit Bangladesh (honestly!) I hope you realize after reading this to the end, why I highlighted few words in quotations.

The first drug policy was adopted in 1982. Among several reasons, the primary one was to make World Health Organization (WHO) recommended essential drugs available to all within an affordable price and to provide incentives to local pharmaceutical industries to grow. Intentions were good, no doubt, and the country’s local pharmaceutical industry has witnessed a significant, continual growth. Also, all essential drugs (initially 170 of them) were made available at or below the affordable price that the government has set.