Bangladesh to eye stance of India and Japan

An eye must be kept on what steps India and Japan take. We have seen the US has taken a tough stance on the Myanmar situation. Even Donald Trump boldly talked about the Myanmar issue. But it is very important to ascertain the position of India and Japan, two strong countries in the Pacific Ocean.

It does not seem China will take a stance against the military government after the coup. However, pressure can be put on China if India and Japan become active. If the western world and big neighbour India unite, there will be a scope to say that China is assisting Myanmar.

Bangladesh repeatedly says there is no effective democracy in Myanmar. Bangladesh has been calling for pressure to be created on Myanmar as the military is the main actor. This is now proven. Now Bangladesh will have scope to tell the international community that the military rule is going there. So Bangladesh can reiterate its old demand to create pressure on them.

However, there is no link between the Rohingya issue and the military rule in Myanmar. Our relation is with the Myanmar state. We are involved in inter-state discussions with Myanmar over the Rohingya issue. This should not be shifted after the change of rulers. Repatriation of Rohingya was mentioned in the written agreement.