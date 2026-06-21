The hidden trafficking of domestic workers

Imagine waking before dawn, before the house stirs. You clean quietly because noise is not allowed. You sweep floors you will never rest on. You wash dishes you did not eat from. There is no clock, only instructions. By the time the family wakes, hours of labour have already passed.

Imagine you are ten.

Mistakes are inevitable. When food is too salty, it is your fault. When something breaks, even if you never touch it, it is your fault. Correction begins with silence, then a look, then discipline, often explained as teaching. Punishment is placed where it will not show. You learn which parts of your body must remain covered.

You are locked inside when the family leaves, not as punishment but "for safety." You do not have a phone because you "do not need one." You eat last, whatever remains. You sleep on the floor, in the kitchen, beside the washing machine. School fades into memory. Home becomes unreachable.

Asking to leave is not simple. You are reminded of the money your parents received. Of the food you are given. Of the poverty you came from. Gratitude becomes an obligation. Obligation becomes confinement. You are not beaten every day. That would be easier to name. You are controlled every day. That is harder to see. And because there are no borders crossed, it is not called trafficking.