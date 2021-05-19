Children of conflict zones around the world

Yemen is the largest humanitarian crisis in the world. Since the conflict escalated in March 2015, the country has become a living hell for its children. The situation only got worse after the pandemic. Just half of the health facilities are functioning. Those that are lack basic equipment such as masks and gloves, let alone oxygen supply and other essential equipment needed to treat COVID-19 patients. Many health workers aren't even getting paid. Many don't have access to education or hospitals leaving their basic human rights violated.

Children are engaged in the worst forms of child labour, including armed conflict in Somalia. They are often involved in dangerous work like this. The worst part of all this is that Somali laws don't even prohibit child trafficking for labour commercial sexual exploitation or the recruitment of children by non-state armed groups. Somalian kids have to suffer from extreme poverty. Malnutrition persists in Somalia due to years of conflict and limited resources. Around a third of 79,000 deaths of children under the age of 5 in Somalia are thought to be because of malnutrition.

The youth in countries that aren't conflict zones aren't doing that well either. Take our own country for example. A lot of children are in the streets, trying to make a living. Some can't attend school, some are victims of abuse. In conclusion, children are victims of trauma, discrimination, poverty, hunger, etc yet no one bats an eye. Their rights are taken away all the time. Nobody should have to struggle the way they do. These children are being robbed of their childhood and future, all because of these irresponsible adults. Bringing peace to them should be one of our main priorities. Otherwise, most of the youth will grow up living miserable lives trying to deal with this in a dystopian future. All sides need to step back and stop this violence and acknowledge the fact that we are the future.

* Pieta Aamara Rahman is a student of Class 7