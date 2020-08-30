Combatting corruption needs check and balance

Bangladesh achieved a growth rate of 4.68 per cent in 1991-2000, 5.58 per cent in 2001-2010 and 6.95 per cent in 2012-2019, which cannot be said to be remarkable, while Ethiopia achieved a growth rate of 9.25% in 2012-2019. Asadullah, Savoia and Mahmud have shown how NGOs contributed to Bangladesh’s development indicators. Therefore, in the absence of NGO activities, how the development indicators in Bangladesh might look, remains debatable.

Too much regulation is an important cause of corruption. The more regulations are there, the more would be the scope for the bureaucrats to take bribes. The World Bank publishes an index called ‘ease of doing business’ every year, which indicates the regulatory requirement in government offices. Here we can see that the value of the index is higher in countries where corruption is higher, for example, in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Pakistan and India this value is 173, 168, 131, 108 and 63 respectively.

On the other hand, the value is low in countries where the level of corruption is low, for example, in New Zealand it is 1, in Denmark 4, in Norway 9 and in Sweden 10. The value in Malaysia is only 12, which has achieved spectacular developments in its industrial sector, and trade and commerce in the last four decades.