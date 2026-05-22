Rethinking child safety at home and beyond

The rape and murder of a seven-year-old child in Dhaka has left parents across the country deeply shaken. For many families, especially parents of young daughters, the incident has created a growing sense of fear, helplessness and insecurity. One question now weighs heavily on many minds: where are our children truly safe?

As a mother of a young daughter myself, it is difficult not to feel disturbed by the thought that a child could become the victim of such brutality inside a neighbouring apartment in her own building.

Studies on violence against children repeatedly show that, in most cases, the perpetrator is someone known to the child. A 2025 article published by the National Institute of Mental Health in Bangladesh stated that nearly 85 per cent of child sexual abusers are familiar to the victim — relatives, friends or trusted individuals.

While stronger law enforcement and institutional protection remain essential, child safety also depends heavily on awareness within families and communities.