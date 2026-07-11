Opinion
Bangladesh must reduce dependence on fossil fuels for a sustainable future
Bangladesh has achieved remarkable economic progress during the past five decades. The country has transformed itself from one of the world''s poorest nations into a rapidly growing economy with impressive achievements in agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure, digital technology, and human development. As the economy continues to expand, the demand for electricity and energy has increased significantly. Reliable energy has become essential for industrial production, transportation, agriculture, education, health care, and household consumption.
However, this impressive growth has also created a major challenge. Bangladesh has become increasingly dependent on fossil fuels, particularly imported liquefied natural gas, coal, diesel, and furnace oil. While these fuels have supported economic development, they have also exposed the country to financial risks, environmental degradation, and the growing impacts of climate change. It is now evident that continued dependence on fossil fuels is neither economically sustainable nor environmentally responsible.
The time has come for Bangladesh to accelerate its transition towards renewable energy and build a cleaner, safer, and more resilient energy future.
The importance of this transition was highlighted by United Nations Secretary General António Guterres during his special address at London Climate Action Week on 23 June 2026. He warned that the world is entering a new energy era in which renewable energy will become the primary driver of economic growth and sustainable development. He emphasized that countries must reduce their dependence on fossil fuels and invest in clean energy technologies that are more affordable, reliable, and environmentally friendly.
His message carries special significance for Bangladesh because the country is among those that are most vulnerable to climate change despite contributing only a very small share of global greenhouse gas emissions.
For many years Bangladesh depended mainly on domestic natural gas to meet its energy needs. As demand continued to rise and domestic gas reserves gradually declined, the country increasingly turned to imported fuels. Today a substantial portion of electricity generation depends on imported liquefied natural gas, coal, and petroleum products. This growing dependence has increased the country's exposure to international fuel markets.
Recent global events have demonstrated how vulnerable energy importing countries can become. The disruption of global fuel supplies during international conflicts caused sharp increases in energy prices. Bangladesh experienced rising import bills, pressure on foreign exchange reserves, increased electricity generation costs, and higher inflation. These developments affected industries, businesses, and ordinary citizens alike.
Every year Bangladesh spends billions of dollars importing fossil fuels. This money could instead be invested in expanding renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, strengthening electricity transmission systems, and supporting research and innovation. Reducing dependence on imported fuels would improve the country's energy security while also protecting its economy from sudden fluctuations in global fuel prices.
The time has come for Bangladesh to accelerate its transition towards renewable energy and build a cleaner, safer, and more resilient energy future.
The environmental costs of fossil fuels are equally concerning. Burning coal, oil, and natural gas release greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming. These emissions also cause serious air pollution, which increases respiratory diseases, heart problems, and other health complications. The economic burden associated with poor air quality continues to rise through higher health care costs and reduced worker productivity.
Bangladesh is already experiencing many of the consequences of climate change. Coastal communities are facing rising sea levels and increasing salinity. Floods, cyclones, river erosion, droughts, heat waves, and irregular rainfall patterns continue to affect agriculture, fisheries, water resources, and public health. Climate induced displacement is becoming an increasing concern as many people lose their homes and livelihoods because of environmental changes.
Although Bangladesh is not responsible for most global carbon emissions, it bears a disproportionate share of climate related losses. This reality makes the transition to renewable energy not only an environmental responsibility but also an economic necessity.
Fortunately, Bangladesh possesses considerable renewable energy potential that remains largely untapped.
Solar energy offers perhaps the greatest opportunity. The country enjoys abundant sunshine throughout most of the year, creating favorable conditions for solar electricity generation. Bangladesh has already demonstrated success through the installation of millions of solar home systems in rural communities. This experience proves that renewable energy can improve access to electricity while reducing dependence on conventional fuels.
The next step should be much more ambitious. Large solar parks, rooftop solar systems on factories and commercial buildings, solar powered irrigation for agriculture, and floating solar installations on reservoirs and water bodies can significantly increase the country's renewable electricity generation.
Wind energy also deserves greater attention. Bangladesh''s long coastline and coastal districts provide opportunities for wind power development. Although further technical assessments are necessary, pilot projects have shown encouraging results. Continued investment in modern wind technology can diversify the country's energy portfolio.
Biomass and biogas represent additional opportunities. Agricultural residues, livestock waste, poultry waste, and municipal solid waste can all be converted into useful energy. Such initiatives not only produce electricity but also improve waste management and reduce environmental pollution.
Renewable energy is often discussed mainly from an environmental perspective. In reality, it also offers major economic advantages.
Investments in renewable energy create employment opportunities across many sectors including engineering, manufacturing, installation, maintenance, construction, research, and information technology. Bangladesh already possesses a strong industrial base and a growing pool of skilled young professionals. With the right policies, the country could develop domestic industries producing solar panels, batteries, electrical equipment, and other clean energy technologies.
Such industries would strengthen the economy while creating thousands of new jobs for young people.
The country's export industries would also benefit. International buyers increasingly expect manufacturers to reduce carbon emissions throughout their supply chains. Bangladesh's readymade garment sector can improve its global competitiveness by expanding the use of renewable electricity and energy efficient technologies.
Government policy will play a decisive role in accelerating this transition.
Bangladesh has already introduced several important policies promoting renewable energy. However, implementation needs to move much faster. Clear national targets, supportive investment policies, improved financing mechanisms, and simplified regulatory procedures will encourage greater participation by both domestic and international investors.
Public investment should prioritize renewable energy infrastructure, modern electricity grids, battery storage systems, and scientific research. Universities and technical institutions should expand education and research on renewable energy technologies to prepare future engineers, scientists, and technicians.
International cooperation will also remain essential. Developed countries have committed to supporting climate vulnerable nations through financial assistance, technology transfer, and capacity building. Bangladesh should actively pursue these opportunities while strengthening partnerships with international development organisations and private investors.
The private sector must also become an active partner in this transformation. Many leading garment factories have already demonstrated that renewable energy and green manufacturing can improve both environmental performance and business competitiveness. Banks, hospitals, educational institutions, commercial buildings, and housing developers should follow similar approaches by investing in rooftop solar systems and energy efficient technologies.
Citizens also have an important role to play. Using electricity efficiently, choosing energy saving appliances, reducing unnecessary consumption, and installing rooftop solar systems wherever possible can collectively make a significant difference.
Public awareness campaigns should encourage responsible energy use while schools and universities integrate climate education and renewable energy into their academic programs.
Bangladesh has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to overcome difficult challenges through innovation, determination, and national unity. The transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy represents another opportunity to demonstrate visionary leadership.
Every investment made today in clean energy will strengthen the country''s economy, reduce dependence on imported fuels, improve public health, create employment, and protect future generations from the worsening impacts of climate change.
The future belongs to nations that embrace innovation, sustainability, and energy independence. Bangladesh possesses the natural resources, technical capacity, entrepreneurial spirit, and policy experience needed to become one of those nations.
The era of fossil fuels is gradually drawing to a close. Bangladesh should not wait for external pressures to force change. By investing boldly in solar energy, wind power, biomass, and other renewable energy sources, the country can build a stronger economy, protect its environment, enhance national energy security, and ensure sustainable development for generations to come.
The choice is clear. Bangladesh must act now to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and embrace a future powered by clean, renewable energy. Such a decision will not only protect the environment but also secure the nation's long-term prosperity, resilience, and global competitiveness.
* The writer is the Editor and CEO of News Network