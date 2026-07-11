Bangladesh must reduce dependence on fossil fuels for a sustainable future

The time has come for Bangladesh to accelerate its transition towards renewable energy and build a cleaner, safer, and more resilient energy future.

The importance of this transition was highlighted by United Nations Secretary General António Guterres during his special address at London Climate Action Week on 23 June 2026. He warned that the world is entering a new energy era in which renewable energy will become the primary driver of economic growth and sustainable development. He emphasized that countries must reduce their dependence on fossil fuels and invest in clean energy technologies that are more affordable, reliable, and environmentally friendly.

His message carries special significance for Bangladesh because the country is among those that are most vulnerable to climate change despite contributing only a very small share of global greenhouse gas emissions.

For many years Bangladesh depended mainly on domestic natural gas to meet its energy needs. As demand continued to rise and domestic gas reserves gradually declined, the country increasingly turned to imported fuels. Today a substantial portion of electricity generation depends on imported liquefied natural gas, coal, and petroleum products. This growing dependence has increased the country's exposure to international fuel markets.